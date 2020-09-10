1/1
Gladys Perkins Steube
1925 - 2020
Steube, Gladys Perkins
Oct 30, 1925 - Sep 7, 2020
Gladys Perkins Steube, 94 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on September 07, 2020. She was born October 30, 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gladys, her husband and two children moved to Bradenton, Florida in December of 1962.
She volunteered in the clinic at Manatee Elementary School, before taking a job as a receptionist/secretary at The Observer on Anna Maria Island. When her husband began Precision Printing of Florida, Inc. in 1975, Gladys ran the front office as the receptionist, billing and accounts. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Sharonville, Ohio in 1959 and was a member of the Past Potentate Ladies since 1987.
Gladys and Bruce Steube were married for 68 years before Bruce passed in September of 2017. Gladys is survived by a sister Gracie Mckinney and a brother Richard Perkins. Also by daughter Claudia Beth; son W. Brad (Debbie); grandsons Greg (Jen), Grant (Julia) and three great grandchildren.
A private funeral service for family members only, will be held on Monday September 14, 2020. A private interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. The family requests memorials to be made in Gladys' honor to Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd, in Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
