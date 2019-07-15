|
Henderson, Gladys V.
Nov. 21, 1929 - Jul. 9, 2019
Gladys V. "Glad" Henderson, 89, passed away in the early morning hours of July 9, at her home in Sarasota, while surrounded by her immediate family. She was the only child of Swedish immigrants Carl and Gota Ortendahl. She was born in Massachusetts where she remained until 1955, at which time she married William "Bill" Henderson and moved to Miami, FL where they started their family. They moved to Sarasota in 1971, where Glad lived out her life. The initial family home was in Hidden River which enabled Bill to commute via private plane to his commercial base in Miami, and allowed Glad to obtain her private pilots license. She remained active in the female pilots organization the "99's" for many years. Both enjoyed travel and were able to do so extensively, until 1985 when Glad was widowed. A fiercely independent woman, Glad continued to travel the world on her own, and remained in Hidden River for more than a decade until in 1997 she made her final move, closer to town. She enjoyed gardening, theatre and music. She played piano and organ for many years. Her hobbies, humor, kindness and enthusiasm for life, brought countless lifelong friends into her circle. As her traveling decreased she gave back to the community, volunteering and mentoring with many local organizations. Always loving, generous and generous with her time, she had a true concern for the welfare of others. She is survived by her children, Valerie (Dennis) Watson of Cooper City, and Mark Henderson of Sarasota, along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Glad's immense love of nature in general, wildlife and in particular her dogs, lead the family to request that instead of flowers, donations to a rescue or sanctuary of your choice be made in her memory. Glad will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery with her husband Bill in a family only service. When dates for a celebration of life are established, the family will reach out with the information.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 15 to July 21, 2019