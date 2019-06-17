|
Stoltzfus, Glenn J.
July 18, 1961 - July 14, 2019
Glenn J. Stoltzfus, 57, of Bradenton, FL died on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and son.
He married his high school sweetheart Bonnie in March of 1980. Bonnie and Glenn's love developed and grew stronger over the years. Each were able to finish the other's sentences and they understood each other's thoughts and feelings without the need for words. They raised three children; Kristin, Steven, and Glenn Thomas. They are proud grandparents of Amy Lynn and Kyrian. Glenn leaves behind his father, Ellis; his brothers, Gary and Guy; sisters, Debbie, Donna, and Annmarie; numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Aside from his family, Glenn was most proud of achieving thirty years of sobriety. He had a lifelong love obsession for hockey, especially for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He rarely missed watching a game and never shied away from loudly supporting his team. Glenn loved animals, music, and cooking. He was known for his delicious homemade blackened seasoning mix and for eating seafood. He never met a hot sauce that he didn't like. He worked in the restaurant and automotive industries for many years.
A visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel located at 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 19, 2019