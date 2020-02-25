|
Kelley, Glenn
Dec 13, 1927 - Feb 21, 2020
Glenn A. Kelley of Sarasota, formerly Hackettstown, NJ, died February 21st, 2020. Glenn was born in Linden, NJ and was one of 4 children. After graduating High School he joined the Naval Reserves as a Fireman First Class. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was very active in the organization. Glenn was also an avid golfer and played regularly right up until his 90th birthday.
Survivors include his sons, Paul Kelley and wife Deborah of Lexington Kentucky, Tom Kelley of Reston, Virginia, daughters, Therese Kelley of Bethlehem, PA and JoAnn Snider and husband Tom of St. Petersburg, Fl., brother Kane of Bethlehem, PA, 9 grand children and 7 great grand children. He cherished his lady friend of 12 years, Antoinette Kovacs and time spent with his nieces and nephew, Leslie, Elizabeth, Jim and Sandy. He was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve and his brother and sister.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27th at Gendron Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday Feb. 28th at Incarnation Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, FL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020