|
|
Oneal, Glenn
Nov 22, 1925 - Feb 17, 2020
Glenn U. Oneal, 94, of Anderson, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at his home in Winter Haven, Fl. He was born Nov.22, 1925, in Wadena, In. and resided most of his life in Anderson. He was the son of Benjamin and Hannah Oneal.
He served 5 years in the U.S. Army. He was the owner and operator of Glenn's Barber Shop. He was a Freemason, and served as Worshipful Master, and secretary at the Solar Lodge in Anderson, In.
He was a fantastic father, and cared about his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Aletha Jane Oneal, on March 5, 2014.
Glenn is survived his children, Glenn U. Oneal Jr., Benjamin Oneal, and Mary Huckins; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Beneva Christian Church, Beneva Rd, Sarasota, Fl. 34233
Graveside Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota Fl. 34241
He requested that instead of flowers, please send all memorials to Beneva Christian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020