Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Almeda Wall


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Almeda Wall Obituary
Wall, Gloria Almeda
Sep 25, 1944 - Apr 03, 2020
Gloria Almeda Wall (nee Miller) beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed on April 3rd, 2020.
Originally from Bergen County, NJ, Gloria lived in a variety of places, finally calling Sarasota home along with the love of her life, her husband of 24 years, John. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children, her cherished grandchildren, sister in law, Verna, and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Almeda (nee Kent) and Francis Miller, along with her beloved brother in law, Jason "Jake" Wall, mother in law, Patricia, and ex-husband, James, who had a cup of coffee waiting for her in Heaven.
Gloria was known for her love of animals, cooking and crafts, especially knitting. Her generous and imaginative spirit will be missed by those who loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now