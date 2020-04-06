|
Wall, Gloria Almeda
Sep 25, 1944 - Apr 03, 2020
Gloria Almeda Wall (nee Miller) beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed on April 3rd, 2020.
Originally from Bergen County, NJ, Gloria lived in a variety of places, finally calling Sarasota home along with the love of her life, her husband of 24 years, John. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children, her cherished grandchildren, sister in law, Verna, and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Almeda (nee Kent) and Francis Miller, along with her beloved brother in law, Jason "Jake" Wall, mother in law, Patricia, and ex-husband, James, who had a cup of coffee waiting for her in Heaven.
Gloria was known for her love of animals, cooking and crafts, especially knitting. Her generous and imaginative spirit will be missed by those who loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020