Ruhnke, Gloria Craven

Jun 21, 1926 - Oct 27, 2020

Gloria Loyal Craven Ruhnke of Sarasota, formerly of NY, died on Oct 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Gloria spent her early years in Indianapolis, IN. She earned her BA from Miami University of Ohio and married her college sweetheart, Elmer Ruhnke, in 1947. Gloria was Director of Personnel at Funk & Wagnalls in NYC. Upon retirement, she and Elmer moved to Siesta Key, FL. There they enjoyed a vibrant social life, and Gloria was renowned as a superb hostess and cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Elmer W. Ruhnke. Gloria is survived by her three children, Donna, William and Christopher, and one grandchild, Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held at St Wilfred's Episcopal Church at a later date.



