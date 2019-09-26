|
French, Gloria E. Van der Lehr
May 1, 1926 - September 21, 2019
Gloria Elise Von der Lehr French, 93, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Windsor of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. A memorial service will be held at the Living Lord Lutheran Church, Bradenton, Florida, on October 1, 11am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or to Hospice.
Gloria Elise Von der Lehr was born in New York City, New York. She graduated from Smith College with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and she later earned a Master's Degree in Elementary Education at Florida Atlantic University. She taught both at a Business College and two different Elementary Schools.
Gloria French loved to travel and view beautiful parts of Europe and the United States. Gloria and her husband Lou loved buying new homes…total was 12! She enjoyed getting dressed up daily with her jewelry, make-up and coordinating outfit. A favorite thing to do of hers was to eat out at a nice restaurant and enjoy a glass of wine.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Louis French, Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Thrall Moller, Sarasota, Florida; her grandchildren, Charissa, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Kevin (Alison), Canton, Georgia; and Lindsay (Devin), Palmetto, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Elyssa, Palmetto, Florida; Jenna, Palmetto, Florida; Dominic, Canton, Georgia; Saralyn, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Brooke Lynn, Palmetto, Florida; and Maddox, Palmetto, Florida; and her step-daughter, Nancy Travers (John), Tulsa, Oklahoma. Message of Condolences may be sent to the family at www.neptunesociety.com/location/fort-myers-cremation
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019