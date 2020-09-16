Ettore, Gloria

Apr 29, 1948 - Aug 13, 2020

Gloria Ettore, 72, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, in Port Charlotte, after a brief battle with cancer.

Memorial Service will be held on Fri., Sep. 18, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the Sarasota

National Cemetery, Mason & Pat Lilly officiating.

Gloria Jean was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Lee and Carrie Byrd on April 29, 1948.

She is survived by her husband, Vince Ettore, daughter, Stephanie Easley, her husband, Scott Easley, son, James Godfrey, his wife, Charity Godfrey, son, Steven Hollibaugh, his wife, Sarah Hollibaugh, grandchildren, Peyton Easley, Garrison Easley, Chase Hollibaugh, Cayden Hollibaugh, stepdaughters Sherry Taylor, Heather Jenson, stepson, Jared Ettore, brothers Lee Byrd, Charles Byrd, sisters, Carrie Lenburg, Yvonne Bargamin, Betty Lewis, and Linda Bentley.



