Gloria Ettore
1948 - 2020
Gloria Ettore, 72, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, in Port Charlotte, after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial Service will be held on Fri., Sep. 18, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the Sarasota
National Cemetery, Mason & Pat Lilly officiating.
Gloria Jean was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Lee and Carrie Byrd on April 29, 1948.
She is survived by her husband, Vince Ettore, daughter, Stephanie Easley, her husband, Scott Easley, son, James Godfrey, his wife, Charity Godfrey, son, Steven Hollibaugh, his wife, Sarah Hollibaugh, grandchildren, Peyton Easley, Garrison Easley, Chase Hollibaugh, Cayden Hollibaugh, stepdaughters Sherry Taylor, Heather Jenson, stepson, Jared Ettore, brothers Lee Byrd, Charles Byrd, sisters, Carrie Lenburg, Yvonne Bargamin, Betty Lewis, and Linda Bentley.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
09:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
