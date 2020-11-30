Schmertmann, Gloria Jean (Bowen)
Jul 13, 1943 - Nov 19, 2020
Gloria Jean (Bowen) Schmertmann, 77, of North Port, FL, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with her son & daughter by her side. She was born July 13, 1943, in Tallahassee, FL and was the daughter of Robert & Ethel (Maxwell) Bowen.
Early professional life while the children were school age entailed being a private piano and voice teacher, elementary school music teacher, church pianist, and director of church children and youth choirs. When her rheumatoid arthritis prevented her from teaching, she worked at the Florida Department of Education from 1985 until 1996; due to the severity of her rheumatoid arthritis, she retired at the age of 55. She was an alumnus of the Florida State University School of Music and a lifelong supporter of music and the arts.
Following retirement from the Florida Department of Education, she and husband, Harry, moved to Sarasota County in 1997 where they could both pursue their loves of music, theater, art, gardening, beaches, golf and fishing. Sarasota County was their retirement paradise. Gloria was an active member of the community, serving as a charter member on the North Port Performing Arts Advisory Board, a driver for F.I.S.H (Friends in Service Here), a driver for Meals on Wheels, a member of the Society of Decorative Painters, and a Sarasota County Master Gardener. Over the years, she also became a very accomplished oil, acrylic, water color & Tole painter. She was also a devoted choir member (soprano), since childhood, at all of the churches she attended through the years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, FL, for many years, and most recently, Christ United Methodist Church of Englewood, FL.
She was predeceased February 19, 2014, by her beloved husband of over 51 years, Harry. Survivors include a son, Greg Schmertmann, of North Port, FL, a daughter, Kerry (Greg) Baker, of North Port, FL, a brother, Robert "Marshall" & Judy Bowen of Englewood, FL, a sister, Debra (Dawson) Leggett of Tallahassee, FL, a brother-in-law, Dr. John H. Schmertmann, of Gainesville, FL, one niece and seven nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans on having a celebration of Gloria's life sometime in 2021 that will be filled with music, song & art.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, Disabled American Veterans
, Salvation Army or your local Humane Society. Arrangements made by the National Cremation Society, with interment at Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband, Harry.