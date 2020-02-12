Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Gloria Mae Blanchette


1932 - 2020
Gloria Mae Blanchette Obituary
Blanchette, Gloria Mae
September. 28, 1932 - February. 1, 2020
Gloria Mae Blanchette (age 87) of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL surrounded by family at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Gloria was born September 28, 1932 in Syracuse, Indiana to Owen and Golda Strieby Johnston.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Blanchette in 1993; brother William R. Strieby; sister Patricia Stack Strieby.
A longtime resident of Sarasota, FL, Gloria loved working over 30 years as an Associate in Retail Sales, 26 years for Wal-Mart Stores. She loved spending time with family, playing slots at casinos, going to the beach. Gloria loved to read novels, relax and listen to Audible books, going to the movies with family and friends.
Gloria survived by daughters, Gloria Elizabeth Blanchette, Michelle Weisphal Mickus; sons, Robert Owen Blanchette, Wayne Allen Weisphal, Michael Weisphal and Terry Lee Gebel; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 PM with a visitation 1 hour prior on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL) Pastor Lee Robison of Sarasota Christian Church officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
