|
|
Wall, Gloria
Apr 3, 2020
Beloved and devoted mother, wife & animal lover, Gloria Wall, passed on Apr 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.
Gloria is survived by her husband, John, and her daughters, Laura (Terry) Ruthruff, Victoria (Marc) and her son James Jr. (Staci), her brother Walter Miller as well as four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her many beloved animal companions, including Molly, Milo, and her Kitties. Loved by many, cherished by her children, her kindness and sense of humor will be missed by all that were blessed to have known her.
Visitation and celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020