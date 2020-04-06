Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Wall


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Wall Obituary
Wall, Gloria
Apr 3, 2020
Beloved and devoted mother, wife & animal lover, Gloria Wall, passed on Apr 3rd, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.
Gloria is survived by her husband, John, and her daughters, Laura (Terry) Ruthruff, Victoria (Marc) and her son James Jr. (Staci), her brother Walter Miller as well as four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her many beloved animal companions, including Molly, Milo, and her Kitties. Loved by many, cherished by her children, her kindness and sense of humor will be missed by all that were blessed to have known her.
Visitation and celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now