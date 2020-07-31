Murray, Glynis "Glyn"

Apr 23, 1946 - Jul 28, 2020

Glyn Murray of Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Glyn was born in Kent, United Kingdom, on April 23, 1946. She married her beloved husband John in September 1967 and they lived in the UK until 25 years ago when they moved to Sarasota. Glyn was an active member of Bird Key Yacht Club where she enjoyed tennis, sailing and lots of lovely friends. She spent many hours at Bay Haven Elementary School volunteering in the media center and helping children learn to read. She was awarded the Volunteer of the Year prize in Sarasota County. Glyn is survived by two children: son, Steve, married to Bev and three grandchildren Will, Jack and Oliver and daughter, Claire, married to Mike and two grandchildren Amelia and Harry.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, 2901 W Tamiami Cir, Sarasota, Fl 34234. Checks can be made out to "Bay Haven Library" in memory of Glyn Murray.

A small private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.



