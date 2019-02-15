|
|
Armitage, Glynn L. H.
Aug 11, 1936 - Feb 9, 2019
Glynn L. H. Armitage, 82, died peacefully Saturday night, Feb. 9 with his family by his side. He was born in Detroit, MI, August 11, 1936 to Charles Armitage and Pearl Arrowsmith Armitage, who preceded him in death.
After attending MI State and Wayne State Univ., where he pledged Delta Chi fraternity and was president of the Interfraternity Council, his early adult life was spent in advertising with major advertising companies in Detroit, Dallas, and Atlanta.
Glynn met his wife, Judy, in Dallas, and they were married in 1971. They lived in Univ. Park (Dallas) Texas, Dunwoody, GA, and Troy, MI, before moving to Sarasota.
In 1990, he and his wife bought the Mole Hole on St. Armands and had it until they closed in 2007. He was very involved on St. Armands and was on the Board of Directors for the association. For 6 years, Glynn was Santa the first Friday in Dec., and loved being with the children. He was also a non-active honorable member of the Keys Rotary Club, Rotary District 6960.
He is survived by his wife and children, Nancy (Russell Barnett), Ashley (Ragen Schultz), and Scott Armitage; one grandchild, Brian Schultz; brother, Chuck (Sandy Armitage), and sister Audree Houghton. He had many great nieces and nephews, and a wonderful Alpha One nurse, Melissa Bornhorst.
Glynn was diagnosed in 1996 with Alpha One Antitrypsin Deficiency, a hereditary deficiency in his liver which protects the lungs. Since then, his lungs have had a hard time keeping up with him. They finally said "enough".
He was an incredible man of Christ, husband, father, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed on Earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpha One Foundation, ATTN: Development, 3300 Ponce de Lion Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. In memo, please put "In memory of Glynn Armitage".
Glynn's memorial service will be Mar. 2 at 10:30 at the Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota. If attending, please wear red, Glynn's favorite color, if possible. There will be a Dixieland quartet to start the celebration of his life!
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019