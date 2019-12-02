|
Baker, Gordon
July 30, 1928 - Oct 15, 2019
Gordon Baker, 91 years young, passed away after a lengthy illness after surgery. He is with his Lord now.
The son of a fisherman born and raised in Canso, Nova Scotia, Gordon emigrated to the United States with his wife and sons in 1960. He worked for Digital Equipment Corporation from 1965 until his retirement in 1991. He loved boats, fishing, music and woodworking, and frequently restored or made his own stringed instruments. He was a fiercely dedicated Christian, who loved all and was loved by all, and his loss is felt deeply.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, June Baker; his three sons Ron (Jane) Baker, Randy Baker, Paul (Brenda) Baker, and one daughter, Liza (Paul) Stacy; his grandchildren Adam (Kymberli) Baker, Derek Baker, Daniel (Melissa) Baker and Frank (Stacey) Baker; his brother Bill Baker and sisters-in-law Joan Baker and Violet Baker. He is also remembered by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Stanley, Calvin, Fred and Joseph Baker, and by his son Richard Baker.
A memorial service will be held Thursday December 5th at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church 14251 Chancellor Blvd. Port Charlotte FL 33953. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019