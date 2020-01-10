|
Thomas, Gordon Gaden
Nov 13, 1941 - Dec 19, 2019
Gordon Gaden Thomas, also known as "GT", "Reverend Peaches", "Gator", "Dad", "Popsie" 78, of Sarasota, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1941 in Sarasota, to the late Dr. Monroe C. and Dorothy Gaden Thomas.
Gaden was a graduate of Sarasota High School, class of '59, and was a proud captain of the Sarasota Sailors football team. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, stationed in Darmstadt, Germany with then wife, Marilynn Gay Thomas. Following his military service he returned to Sarasota where he worked for GTE and retired after 30 years.
During his lifetime he had many interests and hobbies. He loved being "Coach Gator" to Ringling Redskins football players and cheerleaders and to the Miss Sarasota Softball girls. He was a Boy Scout leader, and he participated in many other activities his children were involved in. He was a lifelong fisherman, an avid golfer, and he loved sports cars, especially his Corvettes. He also loved working in his garden and feeding the birds daily, as well as cheering on the Florida Gators every fall.
In later years Gaden was involved with ministry to the homeless in downtown Sarasota and prison ministry. He was licensed and ordained as "Gospel Ministry Chaplain" and spent many years as a volunteer Chaplin in the Sarasota County Jail where he conducted Chapel services and ministered to "his boys". He made many tours over a 10-year period with the gang at The JoyFM, where the nickname "GT" began. Gaden never met a stranger, which gave him the opportunity to pursue his biggest passion in life, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In his spare time, you could find Gaden sitting in his workshop, "Studio 1", covered in sawdust, pursuing his passion for wood carving. It gave him much joy creating pieces of art to donate to local organizations, gift to friends and family, offer at art shows, or simply display at home. Having never had an art lesson, Gaden considered his carving ability a gift from God.
Gaden touched so many people throughout his life and he will never be forgotten! He is survived by his current wife of 25 years, Sharon Stevens Thomas, and former wife of 26 years, Marilynn G. Thomas, and their three children: Melanie T. (Jack) Achdjian, Meggan T. (David) Quaquarucci, Ezra G. (Jeanny) Thomas, 5 grandchildren: Yves and Isabelle Achdjian, Zoie, Zari, and Zyla Thomas, nephew Mark Thomas, and in-laws, Diane (Wayne) Wykoff, Pati (Ray) Schultz, and Carla (Robert) Nicholas. In addition to his parents, Gaden is preceded in death by his brother, Monroe C. Thomas, Jr. (Bucky).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home church, Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Road, Sarasota, FL 34241.
A private committal service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Mission of Hope -Haiti (P.O. Box 171500, Austin, TX 78717) or (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) in memory of Gaden Thomas.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020