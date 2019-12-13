|
Howard, Gordon
Jan 07, 1932 - Dec 01, 2019
Gordon N Howard, 87, died Dec. 1, 2019 at home in Punta Gorda, FL. Gordon was born in Missoula, MT on Jan. 7, 1932 to Lowell Howard and Anna (Greenquist) Howard. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene ID, and served in the US Army before embarking on a career as an instructor of European History at Yakima Valley Community College in Yakima, WA. At YVCC for 33 years, Gordon loved inspiring and motivating students of all ages. He traveled extensively, always eager to share the knowledge and world experiences he had gained with his students. He never tired of recalling those who impacted his life and was so grateful for the notes of thanks he received throughout his career. His love of life, people and exploring nature continued for many years of retirement, through travel, walking the beaches of Florida, and his never-ending love of chatting with friends and strangers alike. Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Howard and his eldest son, Matthew. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Beryl, sons Dan and Joel, daughter Lyndsey, stepson Noel and stepdaughter Leslie. Gordon wished a simple cremation with no formal services. His favorite charities were , and as a lover of nature, The Audubon Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019