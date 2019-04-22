|
Johnson, Gordon
April 13, 1931 - April 14, 2019
Gordon L. Johnson, 88, of Sarasota, FL, died Sunday April 14, 2019, in Tidewell Hospice House of Lakewood Ranch, FL.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the US Navy as a electronics mate at Great Lakes Naval Station.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by Donzi Marine, Bradenton, FL. He earlier had worked for Blackstone Corporation and GTE Sylvania in Warren, Titusville and Sheffield, PA. While working at GTE Sylvania, he received 3 patents. Following retirement he volunteered as an electrician during the restoration of WWII American Victory Ship.
He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose #1223, Bradenton serving 38 years as board member, trustee and volunteer; American Legion Post #0024 Kirby Stewart; AARP; Marine Architect Engineers; Manufacturing Engineer Society of Sarasota and its Nation Association and a life member of The Vikings and the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla.
Surviving are his wife Mary Germonto Johnson, whom he married June 7, 1958; two children Daniel (Nancie Picinich-Johnson) Johnson of Long Island, NY and Susan Johnson of Sarasota and three grandchildren Peter, Emma and Amanda Johnson.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Marcia Hallberg.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Moose Lodge #1223, Bradenton.
Memorials may be made to Bradenton Moose Lodge #1223, 310 44th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 or Tidewell Hospice, 11535 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34211.
You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019