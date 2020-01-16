|
Kennedy, Gordon "Scott"
July 6, 1945 - Jan 12, 2020
Gordon "Scott" Kennedy, 74, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bridge-of-Weir, Scotland on July 6, 1945. He came to the United States when he was two years old with his parents, and sister, Anne.
Scott served in the United States Navy on Patrol Squadron Fifty-Six from 1965-1969 and received a national defense service medal. He obtained his engineering degree from Wright State University. He contributed to many advancements in the field of electrical engineering, and enjoyed a long, successful career, which included starting his own company.
Scott was passionate about his golden retriever Bear, his family, and golf. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Ethel Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Amber Kennedy; daughters, Scherrie Kennedy and Stacie Williams and Chris Williams (son-in-law); sister, Anne Settembrini; stepdaughters, Raven Guard and Aaron Gard (son-in -law), and Farrah McGuire and John McGuire (son-in-law); grandchildren, Meghan Williams, Tanner Williams, Madison McGuire, Hailey McGuire, Jeida Watson, Braylan Gard, and Kori Gard.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. A committal service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 9:30 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, 34241.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St. East, Palmetto, FL 34221, www.guidedogs.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020