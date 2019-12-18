|
|
Whitehead, Gordon
Feb 25, 1936 - Dec 14, 2019
Porky Whitehead, 83 of Sarasota, FL formerly of Delavan, MN entered into eternal peace on December 14, 2019.
He was born on February 25. 1936 to Allen and Florence (Nesmith) Whitehead in Winnebago, MN. He was a loving and devoted husband of 59 years to Peggyann (Ensrud) who passed away on March 28, 2015.
He is survived by three children David (Lela), Michelle (Richard), Jeff (Tanya), his brother Wayne (Beverly), his sister Donna Frank, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be on Saturday, December 21 at 12:00 noon with visitation at 11:00 am at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019