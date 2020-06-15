Astralaga, Gotamy
Jun 26, 1927 - Apr 14, 2020
Gotamy Astralaga was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on June 26, 1927 and left this world peacefully surrounded by her family on April 14, 2020. She was one of 11 children born to Santiago Miranda and Eleuteria Palacios Miranda. She immigrated to the United States in 1958 with some of her siblings in search of a better life during the Cuban Revolution. She made her home in New Jersey and worked in the garment industry when she met the love of her life, Antonio Astralaga at a dance. She was so stunningly beautiful that he fell in love with her at first sight and they were married in 1961. Gotamy gave birth to her first daughter, Sabrina in 1966, but sadly she died in 1981 at the age of 15. This tragedy was a turning point in a life that was already challenging but Gotamy and Antonio pressed on in life for the sake of their younger daughter Rose.
Gotamy began her sewing career at a young age and developed into an exceptional clothing designer and seamstress creating everything from intricately crocheted christening gowns, suits and prom dresses to upholstered furniture and drapes. She was a fine craftswoman and absolute perfectionist. One of her favorite mottos in life was "you do things right or you don't do them". Another beloved hobby was gardening. She loved growing vibrant plants and vegetables and lived by the expression "you reap what you sow". Those who met her knew she planted kindness, humor, love and compassion wherever she went. She showered everyone with the warmest most beautiful smile always.
Gotamy is survived by her husband Antonio Astralaga and daughter Rose (John) Brasgalla, Grandsons Samuel, Noah and Jacob all of Sarasota. She is also survived by her sisters Vidia Godoy, Christina Coletti, Migdalia Perez, Guadalupe Rodriquez and Aurea Miranda as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held overlooking her favorite location of Sarasota Bay on June 27. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. of Sarasota in her name.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Jun 26, 1927 - Apr 14, 2020
Gotamy Astralaga was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on June 26, 1927 and left this world peacefully surrounded by her family on April 14, 2020. She was one of 11 children born to Santiago Miranda and Eleuteria Palacios Miranda. She immigrated to the United States in 1958 with some of her siblings in search of a better life during the Cuban Revolution. She made her home in New Jersey and worked in the garment industry when she met the love of her life, Antonio Astralaga at a dance. She was so stunningly beautiful that he fell in love with her at first sight and they were married in 1961. Gotamy gave birth to her first daughter, Sabrina in 1966, but sadly she died in 1981 at the age of 15. This tragedy was a turning point in a life that was already challenging but Gotamy and Antonio pressed on in life for the sake of their younger daughter Rose.
Gotamy began her sewing career at a young age and developed into an exceptional clothing designer and seamstress creating everything from intricately crocheted christening gowns, suits and prom dresses to upholstered furniture and drapes. She was a fine craftswoman and absolute perfectionist. One of her favorite mottos in life was "you do things right or you don't do them". Another beloved hobby was gardening. She loved growing vibrant plants and vegetables and lived by the expression "you reap what you sow". Those who met her knew she planted kindness, humor, love and compassion wherever she went. She showered everyone with the warmest most beautiful smile always.
Gotamy is survived by her husband Antonio Astralaga and daughter Rose (John) Brasgalla, Grandsons Samuel, Noah and Jacob all of Sarasota. She is also survived by her sisters Vidia Godoy, Christina Coletti, Migdalia Perez, Guadalupe Rodriquez and Aurea Miranda as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration of life will be held overlooking her favorite location of Sarasota Bay on June 27. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. of Sarasota in her name.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.