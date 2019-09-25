Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Blase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Blase


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Blase Obituary
Blase, Grace
Dec 6, 1928 - Sept 16, 2019
Grace Shirley Blase, (nee Thomas), passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the age of 90 in Bradenton, Florida. A long-time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Grace worked in the hospitality field there for nearly 40 years before moving to Sarasota about 20 years ago. An active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bradenton and Sarasota, Grace was tirelessly devoted to Christian outreach and prison ministry and devoted countless hours knitting scarves and blankets for the poor and homeless. Grace is survived by her three sons, John, Bill and Gary; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now