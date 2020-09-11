Rogers, Grace E.

Apr 25, 1926 - Aug 31, 2020

GRACE ELIZABETH ARNE ROGERS, 94, of Corry, PA and formerly of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the residence of her grandson. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 25, 1926 a daughter of the late Philip M. and Jessie Brady Arne.

She retired as a supervisor of telephone operators. She loved to play cards with family and friends. She volunteered at Doctor's Hospital in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Rogers in 2018 following 67 years of marriage and one daughter, Ruth E Smith in 2005.

Grace is survived by one daughter, Jessie A. Bell and her husband Rich of Hicksville NY; five grandchildren, Karen Gripp of Erie, PA, Chris Smith and his wife Robin of Corry, PA, Joanne Bell & Matthew Weeks of Hicksville, NY, Carol Lisa and her husband Jon of Hicksville, NY, and Rich Bell and his wife Michelle of Kings Park, NY. She is also survived by thirteen Great Grandchildren.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, no calling hours were observed. The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City was in charge of arrangements.

Burial will be in Florida.



