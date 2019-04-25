|
Tingley,
Grace Eleizabeth
May 20, 1942 - April 23, 2019
Grace Elizabeth Tingley, age 76, of Englewood, passed away on April 23, 2019. She was born in Hyannis, MA on May 20, 1942 to Jerome and Grace Gallant. Surviving family members include her husband, James; daughters Susan Tingley of Hershey, PA, Geraldine Joseph of Tampa, FL, Helen Alster of Tempe Terrace, FL, Heidi Brown of Jacksonville, FL, and Michele Tingley of Orlando, FL; sisters Rachel Atkinson of Agawam, MA and Gerry Barbeau of Colombia, SC; brother Kenneth Gallant of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Jonathan Joseph, Eleanor Blackmon, Charlotte Alster, Harrison Alster, Maxwell Alster, Lillian Alster, Leslie Voss, Maegan Voss, Evelyn Brown, Hannah Winner, Garrett Winner, Aidan Donahue, Declan Donahue, Peter Grutza, Margaret Grutza; and great grandchild Helena Blackmon.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Monday, April 29th from 2-4, 6-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 am. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
To share a memory of Grace or to leave a condolence for the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019