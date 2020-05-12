Johnson, Grace
Dec 22, 1939 - April 18, 2020
Grace (Austin) Johnson, 80 of North Port, formally of Sandown, NH passed away peacefully on 4/18/20. Funeral arrangements by National Cremation and Burial Society. Services to be announced at a later date.
Grace is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Howard R. Johnson, her 3 children, Robin Lacerenza (James), Richard Johnson (Chan) and Holly Urfer (David).
Grace was a successful Realtor in NH and here in Florida until she retired. Grace loved spending time with her family and friends. She was always smiling, giggling, generous and always making those around her feel welcome.
Grace is a loving grandmother to 4 grandsons and 1 great grandson and will truly be missed.
Grace was predeceased by her twin sister Ellen Sullivan (2019) and her sister Patricia Pizza (2018). Grace and her sisters grew up in Waltham MA.
Services will be held at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association in memory of Grace. act.alz.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.