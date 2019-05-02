|
|
Cook, Grace M.
Aug 4, 1922 - Apr 23, 2019
Grace M. Cook, 96, of Sarasota, FL, passed away in comfort in her home at Ashton Place with Hospice. Grace was born in Montclair Township, NJ to Anna Sholley and William Sullivan. Her stepfather was Chester Anderson. She had an extensive family – 11 children followed her. She and her husband Robert W. Cook were married for 53 years when he predeceased her. Her son, David G. also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Bernard (Bob) and 3 grandchildren: Robert G. Cook, Ian Bernard, and Cari Bernard. Two great granddaughters: Sidney and Marley Cook. In Trenton, NJ, Grace worked as a secretary at Roebling. Later, she was an executive secretary for Governor Meyner. After moving to Sarasota in 1962, she started Girl Friday Business Services, which operated for over a decade before selling it. She and co-op partner, Patricia Morrissey, opened Twice's Nice, Furniture, Collectibles & Pianos in 1979, downtown, which is now owned by Deborah. She loved playing bridge and tennis and was a good cook, too! A gathering at the Sarasota National Cemetery, June 8th, 4 pm., will be followed by a celebration of life at The Meadows Pub, 6 pm, dancing to Beatle tunes. Memorial donations may be sent to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, 4826 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota FL 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 5, 2019