Tyner, Grace
Oct 4, 1927 - Aug 8, 2019
Grace Arlene Northway Tyner of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on 8 August 2019.
Grace, born in Manly, Iowa on 4 October 1927, graduated as valedictorian from Manly High School continuing on to the University of Iowa where she received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce. Grace was President of her professional sorority, Phi Gamma Nu. In 1955 she resigned over racial discrimination and received national attention during the nascent civil rights movement.
Grace worked for the United States Air Force in London and worked as a logistician with the University of Maryland overseas program in Heidelberg, Germany where she met and married Col. Layton Carlos "Joe" Tyner.
She was an accomplished musician, playing piano, baritone and handbells; writer - including publication of five cookbooks including the Cabins and Cuisine of Cattail Creek; seamstress known for aprons; cook; and hiker (including most of the Appalachian Trail).
Grace was a Girl Scout leader for Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes, and Seniors, and founding member of the S'Mores of Gulfcoast Girl Scout Council Neighborhood II. She was active as Newsletter Editor for the Appalachian Trail Club of Florida, Mountain Marchin' Mama, Cattail Creek Historian, ding-a-ling with the Clara Kaiser Handbell Choir, ordained Presbyterian Elder, Sunday School teacher, Bible Moderator, 30th Infantry Division Ladies Auxiliary officer and past president, editor for Die Benjegerdes Zeitung, and Red Cross volunteer.
Grace is survived by her son Layton C. "Max" Tyner II (Cynthia), daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Tyner (Jack Bispham), grandchildren Austin Tyner, Jacky-Lynn Lorenz (Jay), Stacey Royce (Mark), Tiffany Bailey (Tyson), P.J. Bispham, Shauna Stobbs-Bultema (Evan), nine great-grandchildren, and dear friends Pat Calvert Blaser and Doris Bispham, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Col. Layton C. "Joe" Tyner, her parents, sister and three brothers.
Celebration of Life to be held Saturday 14 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. She will be interred in the Spring with her husband Col. Joe Tyner at Arlington National Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Pine Shores Presbyterian Church or the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Council.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019