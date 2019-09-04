|
Treiber, Grant Arlen
Nov 17,1956 - Aug 21,2019
Grant passed away on Aug 21, 2019 in his Venice home.
He was born in Hawarden, IO. He was the son of Muriel and Elmer Treiber. He attended Nicholson High in Bradenton, FL and graduated from FSU. He was owner and operator of Window Decor.
He is survived by his wife Diana Treiber, children Hannah and Stephanie Treiber, grandchildren Hunter Treiber and Emma Vece of Venice, FL, also by his sisters Lila Vandecar and Mary Grobleski of Morganton, NC.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept 14, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Window Decor, 1212 E. Venice Ave.,Venice, FL 34285
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019