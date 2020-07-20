1/1
Gregory A. Gick
1946 - 2020
Gick, Gregory A.
Jan 10, 1946 - Jul 17, 2020
Gregory A. Gick of Nokomis, FL, passed away suddenly during the night of July 17, 2020 at the age of 74.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 10, 1946 and lived in Lawrenceburg, Indiana before moving to Florida in 2003.
Greg worked his entire career at Procter and Gamble and retired in 2001 to play golf for the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Graf), his sister, Elaine Fuell (Jerry), and his brother Gordon (Kathy). He is also the proud uncle to 14 nieces and nephews.
Greg was a golfer (Mission Valley Country Club), a motorcycle enthusiast (Harley Davidson of course)., and a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Vietnam War (1969-1970). He was a wonderful, warm human being and will be greatly missed.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Osprey. Burial will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28th, at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910).




Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
