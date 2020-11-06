Jung, Gregory A.

Dec 8, 1951 - Oct 23, 2020

Born in Belleville, Illinois his mother Frieda Barbara Rebenstorff and father George Albert Jung. From as young as he could remember Greg wanted to be a teacher.

Greg Jung was an outstanding teacher, mentor, advocate and leader throughout his professional career. He began his teaching career as an elementary teacher in the Van-Far School District in rural Missouri, then moved to the Ritenour School District in the St. Louis suburban area.



His advocacy for students and his leadership abilities were quickly recognized, and he became a member of the Missouri NEA Board of Directors, the NEA Board of Directors and then the Vice President and President of Missouri NEA.

Greg was a founding member of NEA's LGBTQ+ Caucus, a "safe" place for LGBTQ+ educators to advocate and learn together at NEA gatherings. Greg taught his many friends and colleagues that being gay is not a choice, and that "love is love.". When he retired from public education, his work was not done.

He worked with Equality Florida, the Project Pride SRQ in Sarasota County. He advocated politically for those who supported public education and social justice issues.

Greg passed away on Friday, October 23. He leaves behind his husband Christopher Covelli, his children Jennifer Cordell, Son In-law Christopher Cordell, his son Joshua Jung, his brother George Jung and Sister In-law Beth Jung, his grandchildren Kristen, Katelyn, Caleb and great-grand daughter Lovell. The loss of his life leaves a hole in the hearts of all those who knew him, and all who will not benefit from the work he had left to do.



