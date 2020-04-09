|
Hadley, Gregory
Nov 27, 1952 - Apr 4, 2020
Gregory W. Hadley, Age 67, passed away Saturday. Greg was originally from Pittsburgh. He touched the lives of friends in the many places where he lived and worked, including Dallas, Chicago, Colorado, New York and most recently, Florida. He is survived by his former wife and life partner of 47 years, Lin Hadley. His sons, Blake and Chasen Hadley, and daughter, Tracey Locke. He was a doting grandfather to Cole, Hadley and Baxley. He was preceded in death by his mom, Lola.
Greg founded his first company in his early twenties that became the largest privately held paging company in the United States before being sold to a publicly traded company. In addition to being a pioneer in telecommunications, he was a pioneer in real estate. Greg was the principal, and largest shareholder of Destination Club Partners (DCP), a company that in 1991 developed the "luxury residence club" concept, which created a new industry in real estate investments. He was Chairman of the board of Leading Residences of the World (LRW), a luxury residence club affiliated with Cendant Corporation, a world leader in travel and real estate. Greg was most recently the principal shareholder in Elite Alliance, a company that manages an international portfolio of vacation destinations.
Kind, generous, and thoughtful are words that don't begin to describe Greg. His family meant everything to him. He had a way of making people feel welcome and valued. Everyone has a story about his over-the-top way of living life. He was just so much fun.
Greg's huge heart gave out too soon. He died of a heart attack. Memorial plans are on hold due to the Covid-19 quarantine.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020