Ottaway, Gregory
Mar 14, 1949 - Dec 27, 2019
Gregory Andrew Ottaway, 70, of Osprey, Florida, died unexpectedly on December 27, 2019.
Born in Roanoke Virginia, he was the son of Jaqueline Ratliff Ottaway and James Edward Ottaway (Jodie). He graduated from Cave Spring High School and went on to attend Roanoke College, where he majored in Business Administration and minored in Psychology. He graduated with his degree from Kaiser College in Sarasota, Florida, where he majored in Computer Networking. He was on the Dean's List and admitted to the Kaiser College President's Club for maintaining perfect attendance and 4.0 GPA. He worked with multiple companies in Georgia and Florida, as a Telecommunications Consultant, Analyst, Engineer and Senior Network Analyst, ultimately retiring in Florida.
He was a member of Pi Lamda Phi Fraternity at Roanoke College. He enjoyed playing pool and attending local auctions to enhance his multiple personal collections. He will be remembered for his perseverance in the face of adversity, his great booming laughter, and his kindness.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ottaway Goss (Geoffrey) of Charlotte, NC, granddaughters, Riley and Kellan, brothers Clyde "Tommy" Ottaway and Geoffrey (Martha) Ottaway, stepsister Jo Scott Hass, stepbrother Sergeant Major John Thomas (Susan), USA, Retired, sister-in-law Glenda Ottaway, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James "Jimmy" Ottaway, sister-in-law Nancy Ottaway, and brother-in-law W. Stewart Hass.
A funeral mass will be held in his honor on February 1, 2020, at 10:00am, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church 2505 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018. Visitation with his family will be available following mass.
Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020