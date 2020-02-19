|
|
Trupiano, Gregory
Dec 13, 1955 - Feb 18, 2020
Gregory Trupiano, 64, Director of Artistic Administration at Sarasota Opera and resident of Brooklyn, New York, died on Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 4:30pm. Contributions in Greg's memory may be made to Fort Greene Park Conservancy, 85 S. Oxford St., Brooklyn, NY 11217. http://www.fortgreenepark.org/support.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020