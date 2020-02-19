Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:30 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
More Obituaries for Gregory Trupiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Trupiano


1955 - 2020
Gregory Trupiano Obituary
Trupiano, Gregory
Dec 13, 1955 - Feb 18, 2020
Gregory Trupiano, 64, Director of Artistic Administration at Sarasota Opera and resident of Brooklyn, New York, died on Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 4:30pm. Contributions in Greg's memory may be made to Fort Greene Park Conservancy, 85 S. Oxford St., Brooklyn, NY 11217. http://www.fortgreenepark.org/support.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
