Telek, Gretchen H.

Feb 26, 1937 - Jun 12, 2020

Gretchen H. Telek, 83, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Michigan. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice.



