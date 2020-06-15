Gretchen H. Telek
Telek, Gretchen H.
Feb 26, 1937 - Jun 12, 2020
Gretchen H. Telek, 83, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Michigan. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice.

