|
|
Oynick, M.D., Guillermo M.
Dec. 27, 1954 - May 27, 2019
Guillermo Marcos Oynick M.D., age 64, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. He was born December 27, 1954 in Mexico.
Guillermo is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Flora; loving children, Joshua Oynick and Jessica Oynick; father, Jose Oynick; siblings, Tamara Zaltzman (Arturo), Velia Mekler (Elias) and Carlos Oynick (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Oynick.
A funeral service for Guillermo was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Chabad of Sarasota, 7700 S. Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238. He was laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ramah Darom, Clayton, GA, www.ramahdarom.org
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019