Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Chabad of Sarasota
7700 S. Beneva Rd
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guillermo Oynick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guillermo M. Oynick M.D.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guillermo M. Oynick M.D. Obituary
Oynick, M.D., Guillermo M.
Dec. 27, 1954 - May 27, 2019
Guillermo Marcos Oynick M.D., age 64, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. He was born December 27, 1954 in Mexico.
Guillermo is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Flora; loving children, Joshua Oynick and Jessica Oynick; father, Jose Oynick; siblings, Tamara Zaltzman (Arturo), Velia Mekler (Elias) and Carlos Oynick (Karen) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Oynick.
A funeral service for Guillermo was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Chabad of Sarasota, 7700 S. Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34238. He was laid to rest at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ramah Darom, Clayton, GA, www.ramahdarom.org
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now