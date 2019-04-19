|
|
Torres, Guillermo
April 13, 1925 - April 17, 2019
Guillermo Torres, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, died on April 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5p to 8p on April 23, 2019, at Gendron Funeral Home, 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. Services will be held at 11a on April 24, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34235. Funeral arrangements by: Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019