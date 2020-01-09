|
Elias, Gus
August 10, 1927 - January 3, 2020
Gus Elias, 92, formerly of Venice, FL and Canonsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on January 3rd. After graduating from Canonsburg High School in 1945, he served in a U.S. Army Air Force anti-aircraft unit on the Aleutian Islands during WWII. Returning home, he began employment with PA Transformer Co./ McGraw-Edison Power as a specialty tool & die machinist, providing custom-made mechanical parts for industrial production equipment. He was elected president of Local Union 3968, United Steelworkers of America, securing better working conditions from his contract negotiations and serving on grievance arbitration boards. After moving to Venice in 1978, Gus and his wife Alice opened Copy Cat Business Services on Venice Ave. He also began his real estate career with Paradise Realty, served as a director on the Venice Area Board of Realtors and received a lifetime achievement award in 2003. Gus is survived by son Jeffrey and his wife Jaqueline of Houston, PA, daughter Brooke and her husband Mike Kennedy of Bradenton, grandsons Dr. Jeffrey S., Vincent, Adam and his wife Briana, and Brooke's son Colin Walker and his wife Mary. Gus delighted in his great grandchildren: Cadence and Brayden Elias and Theo Walker. Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel will have visitation from 2–6 p.m., Tues. Jan. 14th. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice; entombment will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Venice Theatre (941) 584-0640 or Epiphany Cathedral School (941) 615-0285. To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020