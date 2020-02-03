Home

Guy S. Azar Jr.


1947 - 2020
Guy S. Azar Jr. Obituary
Azar Jr., Guy S.
Nov 8, 1947 - Jan 23, 2020
LTC Guy S. Azar Jr., 72, loving father, husband and friend, passed away on January 23rd, 2020 at 11:15PM in Ft Myers, FL. He was born November 8th, 1947 in Sarasota, FL. Guy was a loving father, a talented artist, animal lover and a proud Florida native. He took great pride in his heritage, the Azar name, and the generations that came before and after him. He was a tenacious and eclectic man living life to its fullest whether it be enjoying a wonderful meal, fishing in the Gulf of Mexico or riding his Harley Davidson. He cared deeply for his family and always strived to protect them.
Guy was full of knowledge that he loved to share with those around him, always offering strength and support. His life was cut short, but his spirit will live on in the stories that we tell, and the memories we hold deep in our hearts.
He is survived by his daughter Nicolle Azar Thompson (and husband Collin); his brother, John Azar (and wife Lisa); his brother, Kenneth Azar (and wife Sonia); 5 nephews, 1 niece, his wife Sandra and his beloved dogs Abba & Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father, Guy S. Azar Sr., mother, Lois (Clark) Azar and his brother Michael Azar.
Services will be held on February 5th at 2:30 PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
