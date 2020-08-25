1/1
Gwen Bongiovanni
1951 - 2020
Bongiovanni, Gwen
Jan 1, 1951 - Aug 14, 2020
Gwen Bongiovanni, 69 of Sarasota passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Sarasota. Born in Pennsauken, New Jersey she had been a local resident for 41 years. She enjoyed bingo, slots and shopping. Gwen was a proud member of the American Legion. Survivors include her sons, Scott Bongiovanni (Louann) of North Port, Fl; Anthony Bongiovanni of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Stacie Bongiovanni of Sarasota, Fl; Stephanie Bongiovanni of Silverthorne, CO; Deana Dietrich (Bill) of North Port, Fl; grandchildren, Julie, Chloe, Sadie of Sarasota, FL; Robin, Shayla, William, Kayley, Krista, Kaitlyn of North Port, FL; brother, Fred Groves (Susan) of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bongiovanni; her sister, Ann Pizzio; her mother, Doris Groves and infant son William Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 29, 2020 at 2pm at 3919 Lancaster Dr, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gwen's Memorial fund for the cost of her internment. Go Fund Me - Gwen Bongiovanni. Arrangements by All Veterans- All Families Funeral & Cremations.

