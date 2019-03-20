|
Dr. Baker, Gwendolyn Calvert
Dec 31, 1931 - Mar 7, 2019
Gwendolyn Calvert Baker Ph.D.; Age 87; of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Cremation/funeral services have taken place through the National Cremation & Burial Society in Sarasota Florida.
Gwendolyn was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on December 31, 1931. In 1949 Gwendolyn graduated from Ann Arbor High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and continued her studies at the University of Michigan where she earned three degrees.
Gwendolyn married James Grady Baker in 1950; together they had three children ; JoAnn E., Claudia J., and James G. Jr.
Dr. Baker had an extraordinary career; she was a national and international leader in Multicultural education; National Executive Director of the YWCA of USA; and, retired as President and CEO for US Committee for UNICEF. Additionally Gwendolyn traveled world wide; enjoyed reading; collecting fine art; relished fine dinning; loved the opera; the theatre, golfing, tennis and swimming. Gwen was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and Links. Gwendolyn is survived by two children, grandchildren, brothers and a sister; nieces, nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Gwendolyn was proceeded in death by a daughter; both parents; and former husband James G. Baker Sr.
Please make memorial contributions to the University of Michigan, School of Education to assist minority students.
Gwendolyn you are much loved and will be greatly missed, may you Rest in Peace.
