Nicholson, H. Craig
Feb 19, 1960 - Jun 16th, 2020
Craig Nicholson of Sarasota, Florida passed away June 16th, 2020 at 12:50 pm with his family by his side. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia. He worked as a Project Manager for RL James Construction as a Project Construction. Survivors include Mother, Marylou Nicholson of Sarasota, Florida. 2 sons: Nathan Nicholson of Sarasota, Florida, Jeremy Nicholson (Kayla) of Nashville, TN. 1 sister, Ginger Cowan (Mike) of Chester, IL. He was preceded in death by his father Harold "Nick" Nicholson. It was Craig's wishes to be cremated. The family will hold a Memorial Service Saturday, June 20 at First Baptist Church at 11:00. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.