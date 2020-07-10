Ruth III, Hamilton D

Nov 29, 1931 - Jul 3, 2020

On Friday, July 3, 2020 Hamilton David (Mickey) Ruth III, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 88 in Lakewood Ranch. Hamilton was born on November 29, 1931 in Bainesville, Maryland. He attended Calvert Hall High School in Baltimore and at the age of 18 enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. After the Air Force he enrolled in flight school in Texas and became a personal pilot for the owner of J.M. Huber Corporation where he later became the international director of sales and marketing, a position he held for 36 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, traveling, reading and spending time with family. Hamilton is preceded in death by his father Hamilton and his mother Clara. He is survived by Karin, his wife of 59 years, his three children Stephanie, David and Christine, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00. A private burial at Sarasota National Cemetery will follow. Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Tidewell Hospice, Attention: Philanthropy, 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34238. Please make check payable to Tidewell Foundation and note in memory of Hamilton Ruth.





