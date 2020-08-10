Grainer, Hans Martin

Jul 20, 1928 - Aug 1, 2020

Hans Grainer, 92, of Sarasota FL, died on August 1, 2020. Hans was born in the Free City of Danzig, now Gdansk, and came to the U.S. in 1939 at the age of 11 with his parents. After attending the Eastman School of Music, and getting his undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester, he obtained his Masters Degree in clinical psychology at the University of North Carolina. He then embarked on a career that entailed extensive international travel. While in Berlin, he met his wife Margery and they were married for 50 years, until her death in 2016. Hans is survived by his daughter, Eva Lynne Embrey, of Deary Idaho, his niece and her husband, Annette and Edward Eliasberg of Sarasota, a nephew Michael Menuhin and many cousins. Hans enjoyed classical music and the arts, and was loved by all who knew him. Hans will be interred with his wife Margery at her family's gravesite in White River Junction, Vermont.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



