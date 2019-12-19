Home

Hansel "Hank" Gill


1945 - 2019
Hansel "Hank" Gill Obituary
Gill, Hansel "Hank"
Aug 22, 1945 - Dec 16, 2019
Hansel Arthur "Hank" Gill, 74, of Sarasota, Fla, born in Bartow Fla. died peacefully Dec 16, 2019. He retired as a block machinist after 40 yrs. His hobbies were fishing, boating and playing with his dogs Brutus and Katie. Hank is survived by his loving wife Dawn of 50 yrs, son James (Beth) Gill, daughter Tammi (Dan) Sepulveda. 3 grandchildren Jessica, Lauren and Mia. Sisters Bell Arrington, Sara Gamble, Bobby Tidwell, & Dolly Cates, Brother Larry Gill, and many nieces, nephews, sister in-laws and brother in-laws. Sound Choice Cremation handled the cremation. There will be no services, A celebration of life is planned for a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
