Bontrager, Harley

July 12, 1933 - July 20, 2020

On July 20,2020 Harley Lloyd Bontrager was called upon to re-unite with his wife Diane (2015) and his daughter Brenda (2003) to his eternal heavenly home, as his earthly work here was completed. He passed at the home he proudly built 40 years ago, with his beloved family with him. Harley was a kind gentle soul who touched many lives with his wisdom over the years. He attended many churches (SunSide Baptist, BaySide Community Church, Bayshore Mennonite, Old Miakka Methodist, Friendship Baptist, Myakka Family Worship Center) throughout his life time not committing to one but to all because he enjoyed the fellowship each had to offer, and often invited people he met to his home for continued fellowship.

Harley was the son of Levi Daniel Bontrager and Alma (Miller) Bontrager. He was born in Reno, Kansas on July 12,1933. In his early 20's he moved to Florida with his lifelong childhood friend, Victor Agramonte (2016). He began his career as a Grade Tractor Operator. Harley met the woman of his dreams while he was working for Paver Homes and waited for her to graduate high school and they began their life together in 1961. Over the years he worked with Paver Homes, Arthur Rutttenburg, La Maision homes, and many others. He was well respected as he was a perfectionist, especially when it came to dirt! If Harley was on the job -the job was done the right way! Always showing up for work with the cleanest tractor, trailer and truck around. It was important to Harley, as he had pride in his work, to start the week with a highly polished tractor. He finally retired at 73 years old when his wife's health was declining.

Over the years Harley developed a passion for the restoration of old vintage bikes. He proudly participated in the annual PineCraft Parade. He completely restored a 1928 Model "A" HOT ROD-Roadster and purchased a 1957 THUNDERBIRD (his wife's favorite year). He and Diane enjoyed the car shows and bike parades because of the fellowship and the unique people they would meet. Harley won best of show in almost every show event that he participated in! Those who knew Harley, knew he was all about the fine detail… polishing to perfection.

Just celebrating his 87th birthday one week prior to the Lords calling, he leaves behind, son Todd (Audie) grandson Raymond Bontrager, great granddaughter Raelynn Bontrager, grandson Aaron (Kayla) Bontrager, and granddaughter Tiffany (Justin) Wallis, great-grandchildren, Andrew, Brady, Gracie,

Please join us on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home for a celebration of RESTORATION OF FAMILY, RENEWED HEALTH and REMEMBERACE of Harley Bontrager @ 4:00 pm. Carried in covered dishes welcomed. BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, water and tea provided.



