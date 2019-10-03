|
|
Butts, Harold
Sept 7, 1936 - Oct 1, 2019
Harold N. Butts Sr, 83, of Nokomis, FL passed away October 1, 2019, He was born September 7, 1936 in Picture Rocks, PA to the late Harry and Hazel (Hall) Butts.
He lived in Picture Rocks, PA and worked as a metal fabricator at Sprout & Waldron from the time he graduated high school until he moved to Nokomis and started his second career in construction. Harold was a member of the Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge and the American Legion and was a diehard NASCAR fan. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Survivors include daughters Denise (Larry) Sibley of Nokomis, Cynthia Elder and Patrica Butts of Maryville TN, sons Randal Butts of Nokomis, Harold Butts of Maryville TN and Gregory (Sally) Butts of Lake Placid FL. One sister, Inez Gilbert of Fredericksburg VA, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and his faithful little companion, Sir Pugsley as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Butts, a sister, Joann Baylor and a grandson Jesse Sibley.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019