Douberly, Harold
Feb 12, 1930 - May 3, 2020
Harold L. Douberly, age 90, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. Harold was born February 12, 1930 in Fort White, Florida to the late Dessie Cason and the late Louis B. Douberly. Mr. Douberly attended the Florida Baptist Children's Home in Arcadia FL, graduating in 1948, he then studied at Florida State University. After his studies, Mr. Douberly joined the Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Medal for Good Conduct after serving our country in the Korean War from 1951 – 1955. He was also a manager at Belk Lindsey in Sarasota for 33 years, retiring in 1988.
Mr. Douberly loved watching football. He was a fullback and quarterback while attending Desoto High School in Arcadia FL, and always supported the Florida Gators. He was a strong religious member of the Baptist community and a member of the Sertoma Club of Sarasota; standing for service of mankind.
Mr. Douberly is survived by; son Steven Douberly (Traci) of Sarasota, Florida; and daughter Sharon Douberly of Bradenton, Florida; brother Paul Douberly (Nina) of Palm Coast, Florida. Mr. Douberly also leaves six Grandchildren; Shaun, Adam, Andy, Stephani, Spencer and Reagan, and five Great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Jean Douberly; son Richard Douberly; father Louis B. Douberly and mother Dessie Cason.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Douberly family.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2020.