Hearn, Harold E.

Oct 12, 1924 - Sep 20,2020

Harold E. Hearn died on Sept. 20, 2020 at the age of 95 following a full and vibrant life. He dropped out of high school the day after Pearl Harbor and joined the Navy serving as a Gunners Mate on tankers supplying fuel for forces in the Pacific. After the war, he obtained a degree in accounting and became registered as a CPA in Arkansas before moving to Atlanta. He worked as the comptroller for a number of construction firms in the Atlanta area, opened the first computer center in Atlanta, was once one of the top 10 life insurance agents in the country for Lincoln National, and continued doing tax returns as a side business into his 90's. But his true loves were golf, jokes, the Republican Party, the stock market, and most of all, the love of his life, Natalie Bartlett who he met after moving to Florida in 2004. Dad's relationship with Natalie was so special that he considered the 16 years they spent together the best years of his life. He shot his age in golf on a regular basis up until two years ago when age finally started to catch up with him, and won the Super Seniors Championship 3 years running in his mid-80's. He never complained, never spoke disparagingly about anyone he met, was an eternal optimist who brightened every room he walked in, and he was a fantastic dad. He will be greatly missed, and the world will be a little less bright with his passing. He is survived by a half-brother, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives in addition to Natalie. Anyone who thinks life after 80 cannot be great just did not know my dad.



