Barkhuff, Harold Graham
May 26, 1928 - June 22, 2019
Harold Graham Barkhuff, known as Barky, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as a result of a fall which damaged his brain and consequently, his circulation.
Barky was born in Albany, NY, son of Christina Graham and Harold C. Barkhuff. He grew up in Delmar, NY, graduating from Bethlehem High School and Buffalo State College in 1951. He served in the Army Air Force in the Korean Conflict. After his time of service, he earned his M.S. at SUNY Albany.
Barky taught Industrial Arts in the Ravena School System and later in the Saugerties Central School District for 33 years, retiring in 1984.
A very active person, Barky was a member of the NEA, the NYSTA Teachers' Association serving as representative in both organizations. He loved cars and animals. Woodworking was a priority, serving as a carving volunteer at Ringling Museum for 34 years.
In 1964 he married Patricia Porter from Hanover, NH, who survives her husband after 55 years of wonderful marriage.
Barky is predeceased by his mother and father. Survivors are his wife and two children, Andy and Pammy; his sister, Marcia (Henry) Turner and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at MacNeil Chapel in Plymouth Harbor Thursday June 27th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alice Lloyd College 100 Purpose Road, Pippa Passes, KY 41844.
